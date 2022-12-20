Local organizations team up with Midland Education Foundation for MISD teachers school supply give-away event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Education Foundation teamed up with local businesses, churches, and private foundations to offer a special holiday two-day event for educators across MISD.

“It’s a time of giving and it’s so nice that we as teachers were thought of here in our community,” said Bunche Elementary Teacher Silvia Ochoa-Gamboa.

About 500 teachers showed up to the event today and Director of the Midland Education Foundation Anita Gamertsfelder says they’re expecting over 500 more tomorrow.

“In november Acting Superintendent Kelly Spencer asked all the MISD teachers what can we do to make their lives better and overwhelmingly the response was morale is low and we don’t have the supplies that we need so all of our community partners came together to make this possible,” said Gamertsfelder.

Donors and sponsors included First Baptist Church, Stonegate, Diamondback Energy, XTO and many more donations from the community.

“Morale is so high today for teachers just to come and feel so supported by their community to just know that this is a community blessing to them and its supplies for their classroom that can be put to use immediately,” said Gamertsfelder.

The Midland Education Foundation sourced all the supplies teachers requested in a google form and had special prizes teachers were able to enter a raffle to win at the event.

Prizes like office chairs, printers, coffee makers and headphones.

“I just feel so loved and appreciated by the whole community. I mean our district of course for having hosted but the whole community comes around like this in support of each and everyone of us here,” said Ochoa-Gamboa.

As inflation continues to affect so many people across the nation, teachers will be prepared to have these extra supplies ready for their students to use next year.

If you’re a MISD teacher and didn’t get a chance to attend the event today, don’t worry the event will be held again tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bush Center Ballroom.

