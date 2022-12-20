List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin

Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.(Source: MGN Images)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - As we approach colder weather, CBS7 wants to make sure the West Texas community is aware of any warming shelters in the area in case of power outages from inclement weather. To see the First Alert weather forecasts and current temperatures click here, or visit the CBS7 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.

Odessa

  • The Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex (2261 W Sycamore) will be open for anyone who has lost heat or needs a warm shelter beginning Thursday through Christmas Day.

If we missed any warming shelters in the area please email us at news@cbs7.com.

