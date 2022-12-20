Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

ECSO Investigating
ECSO Investigating(WCJB)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Friday evening, deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim.

A 20 year-old-male was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Odessa Police Department was dispatched to ORMC ER in reference to a 16-year-old gunshot victim.

Both victims are believed to be related to the shooting on Firewater.

ECSO says this scene is still active.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

