As earthquakes continue, West Texas prepares for new normal

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California.

It might be a bit too far to call it a “new normal”’ for West Texas city and county emergency response teams, but that doesn’t mean dealing and learning to deal with earthquakes isn’t top of mind.

“It’s something we’re learning to have to deal with,” Ingram explained.

The Dan Saunders Law Enforcement Center in Martin County is no exception.

During a November earthquake, the building’s kitchen sustained a sizeable crack in its flooring.

“My kitchen area of this building is a concrete floor, and it sustained a crack,” Ingram said. “Now, the crack appears to be worse after this earthquake.”

In Midland County, officials said they received 23 reports of minor damage to buildings. They’ve received so many calls that they guide people to FEMA website on the earthquake safety page.

“If they get bad enough, I’d expect the government to step in and investigate or intervene in some form,” Ingram said.

The government perusing has already started. The Railroad Commission sent inspectors to the site over the weekend to investigate.

CBS7 spoke with USGS seismologist Elizabeth Cochran in November after a 5.4 earthquake struck near Mentone.

She said past experiences with a similar situation in Oklahoma indicated the earthquakes could continue to get stronger.

“There is a potential that earthquakes could be larger than the one we saw last week,” Cochran said on Nov. 22, the week after the Mentone earthquake.

The epicenter of the Martin County earthquake nearly straddles the edge of the Gardendale Seismic Response Area.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because almost exactly one year ago, the RRC indefinitely suspended deep water injection in the Gardendale SRA area in response to the large volume of earthquakes in Midland-Odessa.

One of the water disposal sites, located less than half a mile from the earthquake’s epicenter, lies just outside the area. Records indicate water is being disposed of at depths of greater than 12,000 feet underground.

The RRC could limit the amount of produced water injected into the ground, which the seismologists say would slow or stop the earthquakes.

In the meantime, Ingram is prepared for earthquakes to become a regular part of West Texas life.

“In the future, I believe these things will continue to happen,” Ingram said.

NOTE: The Midland County Emergency Response office also wanted people to know that if there is a major earthquake, do not run outside to see what’s going on. Areas outside near walls or buildings are the most dangerous places to be. Instead, if indoors, find a sturdy surface or table to crawl underneath.

