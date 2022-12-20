CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/21/22

Low clouds...fog and cold temperatures Wednesday
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/20/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/21/22: Low clouds and fog will develop early on Wednesday with a few areas of freezing fog causing icy windshields in parts of the Permian Basin. Skies should clear some by the afternoon as temperatures stay a little chilly. A dramatic change in temperatures on Thursday as a strong Arctic cold front arrives with not only frigid temperatures but also very gusty winds and areas of blowing dust. Sub-freezing temperatures arrive early Thursday afternoon and will stay bitterly cold through the noontime hour on Christmas Eve Saturday. Please use Wednesday to take freeze precautions concerning the frigid cold snap headed our way and also prepare for strong winds.

Temperatures will improve by Christmas Sunday and a much milder yet dry end to 2022 is on the way next week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
Earthquake in Midland
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake
Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E...
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people

Latest News

MISD approves plan for turf field at MHS
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin
MGN
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking
FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex