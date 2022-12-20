Carpet Tech warns of burst pipes and flooding as temperatures plummet

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
File Photo: Frozen water pipe(MGN ONLINE)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beware of freezing and bursting pipes as below-freezing temperatures impact the Permian Basin, Carpet Tech, a local emergency flood restoration company, offers tips to prepare homeowners for frigid temperatures.

“Unfortunately, you can never be fully prepared for a flood,” said Stephanie Henderson, General Operations Manager, “but during extreme cold simple things like setting interior faucets to drip, keeping your cabinet doors open, and shutting off outside water faucets can help you avoid frozen pipes, which can burse and flood your home.”

Pipe bursts are caused by water freezing and expanding within the pipe. Often the pipes can’t take the stress, and they break. Since most of the time, pipes are in ceilings and behind walls, burst pipes stream water into the home and damage ceilings and walls that need to be torn out and replaced before mold sets in.

“This week, we’ll see temperatures drop below freezing, which is when your pipes can burst, causing a flood. With Christmas coming this weekend, it’s important to know how to prepare for the weather before it hits, so you aren’t caught up in a disaster,” said Henderson.

Henderson advises that if your pipes burst, immediately shut off the water. Begin thawing your pipes with a hair dryer or space heater, and then carefully turn the water back on while checking for leaks and cracks. Experiencing flooding and water damage is overwhelming, but Henderson urges people not to panic. Step one is to turn off the water source if possible.

“The sooner you stop the water from coming in to sooner you can get to cleaning up and repairing the damage,” she said “We see flood disasters every day on the job, but to a home or business owner, this is a crisis, and we want to do all we can to offer assistance and advice throughout the process, “Henderson said. “We must treat each situation as unique with compassion, expertise, and effectiveness.”

