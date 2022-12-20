36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Oil Field Drive and North County Road West in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

36-year-old David Wheatley was walking on the east shoulder of the 7200 block of N. County Road West when Arturo Cerros, 31, driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche, drove onto the shoulder to pass cars along the roadway.

Cerros’ truck hit and killed Wheatley while attempting to pass the other cars.

Cerros was arrested for the offense of Criminally Negligent Homicide - a State Jail Felony.

If you have any information regarding this accident or witnessed the crash you can contact the Odessa Police Department- Homicide Unit.

