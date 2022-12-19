What you need to know about Earthquake insurance

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With the recent number of earthquakes here in West Texas one worry to some may be, is my home covered?

Friday’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Midland was reportedly the 4th largest recorded earthquake in not just West Texas, but all of Texas.

An earthquake of that magnitude can lead to structural damage in people’s homes.

Several viewers sent us pictures like these, of cracks in ceilings, leading some of those people to ask, is my home covered for earthquakes?

“So, earthquake coverage has not always been available to home insurance policies. Only a couple of years ago did insurance companies start allowing for that addition of the coverages” said Crystal Viscaino, Insurance Agent for Copeland Group

If you’re adding something new to a policy it’s important to know what exactly is covered.

“From my experience with the companies that we service here at the Copeland group, most of them do only cover a catastrophic type of event. You’re not gonna see a lot of coverage for earthquakes specifically that covers for a small crack in the foundation or a small crack in the wall itself” said Viscaino

And even though your insurance may not cover that small crack it’s still important for you to let your insurance know.

“So, home insurance is usually based on a per-incident situation. So, one incident in January is gonna be a different claim from an incident in March. But because of the damages to your structure you do want to get with your insurance provider or agent and allow them to have that information upfront so that you can work out the details of how to move forward.” said Viscaino

Viscaino suggests calling your homeowner’s insurance provider sooner than later so that you know where you’re at in your coverage.

