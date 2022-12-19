Midland TOPS club members dedicated to helping one another lose weight

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The TOPS club in Midland is a support group for people in the area trying to lose weight but the club doesn’t make you follow a diet plan. Members are simply there for one another, helping each other with their individual goals.

A method that has been life changing for TOPS Midland Leader Mike Elliot.

“Comradery, everyone in here has been through the same trials and tribulations everyone has been through. We’ve all lost weight, gained weight, and finally met our goal,” said Elliot.

Elliot’s the TOPS 2021 State King of Texas, a title he never imagined he would win.

“Well that right there to me is just as high as I’ll ever get is state king. I’m very humble about it, I’m proud of it, I love it… there’s no better feeling than accomplishing what you set out to do,” said Elliot.

Elliot’s journey started about 10 years ago when he weighed in at about 340 pounds.

He says he was hesitant to join as he didn’t want to be told what to eat, not realizing the group was simply there for support.

“We’re not gonna tell you what’s your diet, you have to eat all that stuff no that’s your business you have to find out what your body will do and then we’ll help you support it,” said Elliot.

The group does optional weigh-ins to help people keep track of their individual goals and if they get their goal they can win awards for their progress.

The club in Midland is unique because they have state and international kings and a state queen winner.

“Originally I was needing encouragement to achieve my goal and now I try to be an inspiration for others so that they can reach their goal,” said 2019 State and International King Daniel Labowski.

Labowski had difficulty walking when he first joined in 2017 with his sister as he weighed about 459 pounds, he’s now down to 220.

Labowski now is a big advocate of walking. When I met him he had walked about 10 miles just that day.

“One of my birthdays I wound up with diabetes and heart trouble so I wish others would lose weight before they damage their health,” said Labowski.

Right now there are about 15 people in their group meeting at the Christian Church of Midland every Thursday at 6:30p.m.

For them, health is the biggest thing, Labowski says don’t be like him, don’t wait till it’s too late to fix your health.

“They’re trying to lose weight, they don’t know what to do, they can’t do this, they can’t do that, come and talk to us,” said Elliot.

