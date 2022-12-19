How to make sure your Christmas gifts don’t become someone else’s Christmas gifts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s almost Christmas time and that means those online orders are on their way to your home for Christmas day.

But with online orders means the higher risk of those gifts being taken off your front porch.

According to ROI Revolution, the holidays make up the busiest shopping season of the year, every year. In 2022, US holiday retail sales are expected to reach $1.3 trillion, a 3.3% increase over 2021. However, holiday online shopping is expected to grow 15.5% to $236 billion!

And with that much online ordering in the US this season local law enforcement are trying to make sure that those special gifts for you and your family… stay… with you and your family.

“Just please use extra caution if you are expecting a package to be delivered. Have a plan even if you’re out of town or gone for an extended period of time” said Steve Lesueur, Odessa Police.

Some tips Officer Lesueur suggests are to not let the packages build up since it makes your home a target, look at a ring doorbell or something similar to catch the person, report any suspicious activity, let a neighbor or family know that you have a package so they can get it for you and more.

And if you end up getting caught MPD told us just exactly what you can expect if the police find you.

“Well they can face up to jail time. I think the first offense is class A misdemeanor and then after that It jumps up to a felony” said Earl Davis, MPD Community Relations.

Both Midland and Odessa are seeing different numbers this year, MPD says just because they are seeing different amounts of thefts doesn’t mean it can’t happen to you.

