The George W. Bush Home Childhood Museum held a holiday fundraiser

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The George W. Bush Childhood Home Museum opened their doors Saturday evening to the public to celebrate the Christmas holiday in West Texas.

Not only was the museum decorated for Christmas, but there were also fun activities for the entire family, like a bounce house, Christmas crafts, letters to Santa, pony rides, hot chocolate, a silent auction, and so much more!

The purpose of the event was to raise money for the museum this holiday season.

“I love old fashioned Christmas’s, and Christmas activities, and of course, the Bush’s living in the 1950′s. It’s everything we think about classic old fashion Christmas, so today we tried to bring some of that back,” said Jaclyn Woolf, Executive Director, George W. Bush Childhood Home Museum.

