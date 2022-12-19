Finding Family: Rico

(KOSA) - Free-flowing creativity would be the best way to describe this young teenager who is blazing his own path.

But he seeks a forever family to share his ideas and interests with. Meet Rico.

At just 13 years old and in 8th grade, Rico presents himself as a compassionate and understanding individual beyond his years.

Rico thrives on creativity and is intrigued with anime and the arts.

He wants to dive into the field of graffiti art for public display.

But his goals have no bounds.

“Any type of art,” said Rico.

Rico hopes that his passion for the arts will lead to a career.

“I want to be a tattoo artist”

And with a free-flowing creative mind, Rico has a flowing identity that he has taken on and wears proudly, manifesting in his interests.

“I like to do boyish things because I’m transgender,” Rico explains.

Looking at Rico’s Heart Gallery profile, he needs a forever family that is accepting of his identity, and who will offer him unconditional love.

Rico asks very little.

“[I want them to] Welcome me into their house and treat me like a family. I do not care what color you are, you’re still my family.”

Can you be that loving and nurturing family that Rico needs?

if you would like to learn more about Rico and ways you can help, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

