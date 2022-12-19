Connection Christian Church hosted ‘Breakfast at the Stable’

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday morning, Connection Christian Church had a new tradition held for the holidays to remind residents what the season is all about.

The church’s ‘Breakfast at the Stable, showed people dressed up as characters from the Christmas story, such as the 3 kings’ bringing gifts and having live animals.

The pastor for Connection Christian Church, Dawn Weaks, says it’s an event to educate kids about the Christmas story.

“We invite kids to come with their families and get their pictures taken in the stables with costumes and they realize not only do we celebrate the holy family long ago, but also their family as a holy family where God is present and guiding them,” said Weaks.

Weaks says the animals at the church were the same animals that were most likely in the Christmas story.

They also had areas where kids can draw and make crafts from the Christmas scene.

Ector County Independent School District partnered with Connection Christian Church by providing ducks, goats, and sheep for kids to pet and feed.

Their next event is their worship on Christmas Eve, where they’ll sing carols and have candlelight’s and flashlights available for kids.

