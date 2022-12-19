Connection Christian Church hosted ‘Breakfast at the Stable’

The church’s ‘Breakfast at the Stable, showed people dressed up as characters from the...
The church’s ‘Breakfast at the Stable, showed people dressed up as characters from the Christmas story, such as the 3 kings’ bringing gifts and having live animals.(Connection Christian Church)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday morning, Connection Christian Church had a new tradition held for the holidays to remind residents what the season is all about.

The church’s ‘Breakfast at the Stable, showed people dressed up as characters from the Christmas story, such as the 3 kings’ bringing gifts and having live animals.

The pastor for Connection Christian Church, Dawn Weaks, says it’s an event to educate kids about the Christmas story.

“We invite kids to come with their families and get their pictures taken in the stables with costumes and they realize not only do we celebrate the holy family long ago, but also their family as a holy family where God is present and guiding them,” said Weaks.

Weaks says the animals at the church were the same animals that were most likely in the Christmas story.

They also had areas where kids can draw and make crafts from the Christmas scene.

Ector County Independent School District partnered with Connection Christian Church by providing ducks, goats, and sheep for kids to pet and feed.

Their next event is their worship on Christmas Eve, where they’ll sing carols and have candlelight’s and flashlights available for kids.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E...
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people
Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
Earthquake in Midland
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
A fracture in a home caused by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland, TX.
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake

Latest News

4th Annual Operation Zoe at Cornerstone Covenant Church
4th Annual Operation Zoe at Cornerstone Covenant Church
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors ECISD workers
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors ECISD workers
No damages have been reported at this time. (MGN)
USGS reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake southeast of Midland
Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments