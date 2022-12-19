ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/20/22: Even though it will be a little cooler and more seasonable on Tuesday...it will be very nice in comparison to what’s ahead for the Christmas holiday weekend. A very strong Arctic cold front will arrive early Thursday and will bring some of the coldest air we have seen in a while. Temperatures will plunge below freezing Thursday afternoon and stay that way through the early afternoon Christmas Eve Saturday. Morning lows will be into single digits Friday morning with wind chills into negative territory. Christmas day looks a little bit milder but still very cold. The good news in all of this is that moisture will stay out of the picture so there will be no travel issues in West Texas.

Temperatures will start to rebound for the last week of 2022 and right now it looks nice for the New Year’s holiday weekend.

