ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/19/22: There will be a few seasons this week as almost early Spring temperatures arrive on Monday thanks to gusty west to southwest winds pushing temperatures back into the lower 60s along with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will arrive Tuesday and usher in a little more Fall weather as cooler temperatures look to return and the skies start to cloud up. The biggest change will be with a strong Arctic cold front for the start of the Winter season late Wednesday into Thursday as some of the coldest air in quite a while arrives. We look to finish the week with temperatures all the way down to well below freezing and looking to bottom out into single digits by friday morning.

Sub freezing temperatures look to last into the start of the Christmas holiday weekend with a nice rebound expected by next week.

