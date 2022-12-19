CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/19/22

Cloudy and foggy start for Sunday
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/19/22: There will be a few seasons this week as almost early Spring temperatures arrive on Monday thanks to gusty west to southwest winds pushing temperatures back into the lower 60s along with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will arrive Tuesday and usher in a little more Fall weather as cooler temperatures look to return and the skies start to cloud up. The biggest change will be with a strong Arctic cold front for the start of the Winter season late Wednesday into Thursday as some of the coldest air in quite a while arrives. We look to finish the week with temperatures all the way down to well below freezing and looking to bottom out into single digits by friday morning.

Sub freezing temperatures look to last into the start of the Christmas holiday weekend with a nice rebound expected by next week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E...
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people
Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
Earthquake in Midland
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
A fracture in a home caused by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland, TX.
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake

Latest News

The George W. Bush Home Childhood Museum held a holiday fundraiser
4th Annual Operation Zoe at Cornerstone Covenant Church
4th Annual Operation Zoe at Cornerstone Covenant Church
The church’s ‘Breakfast at the Stable, showed people dressed up as characters from the...
Connection Christian Church hosted ‘Breakfast at the Stable’
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors ECISD workers
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors ECISD workers