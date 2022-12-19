4th Annual Operation Zoe at Cornerstone Covenant Church

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Operation Zoe is a toy store service that the Cornerstone Covenant Church offers during the holidays and shoppers get to choose any item they want free of charge.

It was only four years ago that the name Operation Zoe came into existence but the church has been giving toys away to the community for the last decade.

The name Operation Zoe comes from a scripture that relates to the abundance of god.

This event is all funded by donations from people around the Permian basin.

“One of the things that happens is around the end of October we start to just share the vision. And we invite people that as they’re out doing their normal Christmas Day shopping that they would just maybe throw in a gift or two for somebody else” said Michael Willard, Senior Pastor Cornerstone Covenant Church

The gifts throughout the toy store were separated by age which gave everyone a chance to enjoy the holiday spirit.

“I get no greater joy personally than to see little kids go through the line and their faces light up” said Willard

The event has been held the sunday right before Christmas and those who volunteer are all members of the community.

“Operation Zoe is really about providing gifts before Christmas. And so this event today allows us to provide those toys, those bikes, those televisions for the college students. It allows us to provide those gifts before Christmas is actually here” said Willard

Pastor Willard says that the leftover toys from Operation Zoe that were not taken will go to a family in need for the holidays.

