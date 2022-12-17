Ready Midland asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced from the earthquake

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ready Midland, Midland County’s Emergency Management Agency, is asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced of the 5.3 earthquake that occurred on December 16, 2022.

The Damage Assessment Form can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/form/xhvbcqfx646k

Please note that reporting damage to Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, it is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

The objective of this survey is to identify damages across Midland County, to help your local emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.

