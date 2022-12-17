Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Dec. 17, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired.

Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside an apartment, deceased.

While on scene, officers were notified that another gunshot victim, 21-year-old male Deondrick D Sims, drove himself to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.

