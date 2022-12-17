Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 313

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 14, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 313.

The investigation revealed that Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on SH-349.

Stephen Leroy Miller, 61, from Midland, Texas, was also southbound on SH-349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive.

Carrasco failed to control his speed and struck the rear of Miller.

Carrasco was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries from the crash.

