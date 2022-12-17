Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 313

Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries from the crash.
Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries from the crash. (MGN)(Credit: MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 14, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 313.

The investigation revealed that Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on SH-349.

Stephen Leroy Miller, 61, from Midland, Texas, was also southbound on SH-349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive. 

Carrasco failed to control his speed and struck the rear of Miller.

Carrasco was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries from the crash.

