Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 298, 21 miles north of Midland

Darreus Malik Bryant, 25, from Sugar Land, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene. (MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 11, 2022, at 7:37 p.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 298, just 21 miles north of Midland.

The investigation determined that Darreus Malik Bryant, 25, from Sugar Land, Texas, was traveling northbound on SH 349.

Travis Corbet Hall, 28, was driving a trailer and was also northbound and was stopped in the inside lane of SH 349 attempting to turn left into a private drive.

Bryant failed to control his speed and struck the Hall’s trailer from the rear.

Bryant was then struck northbound by a third vehicle, and he was later pronounced dead on scene.

