Wish comes true for Greathouse student

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greathouse Elementary third-grader Austin Whitfield thought he was going to the cafeteria with his classmates Wednesday, Dec. 7, to receive an award, but instead a surprise was in store.

Austin and his family learned that the Kids Wish Network granted his wish to visit Southern California. He was nominated by family friend Sonni Gonzalez because he has a life-threatening medical condition.

Austin loves basketball, and the granted wish includes tickets to a Los Angeles Lakers game, as well as the chance to see the team warmup before they take on the Denver Nuggets. He also loves Star Wars and will visit Disneyland to experience all-things Jedi.

“I just want to meet Kylo Ren and check out all the lightsabers and battle with my brother,” Austin said.

Austin also will visit the Pacific Ocean, which he says he has always wanted to do.

“For all the hardships he’s gone through since he was born and up until now, it’s been a struggle for him,” Steven Whitfield, Austin’s father, said. “To grant him a wish will make him really happy and will take his mind off the things he goes through every day. It’s just great.”

Added mother Veronica Whitfield: “They told us he would never be able to walk or talk, and now he’s here at Greathouse in the third grade. That makes me appreciate him, his strength and the ability to keep going and not give up.”

If you know a child between the ages of 3 and 18 who may be in need of wish-granting services, please call 727-937-3600 or toll-free 888-918-9004. For more information on Kids Wish Network, visit their website at www.kidswishnetwork.org.

