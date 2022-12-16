Pecos student in custody after “kill list”

Social media apps on phone.
Social media apps on phone.(Pexels)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier Friday, the Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD police officers were shown a social media post that listed several students on a “kill list”.

Officers immediately began investigating the threat and located the student responsible for the threatening social media post.

That student is now in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The district said at no time was there any immediate or physical danger to the students or staff.

