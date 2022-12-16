OHS student arrested for social media threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa High School student was arrested Friday morning for threat/exhibition of a firearm on a school or bus.

Friday morning, ECISD police at Odessa High School were shown a social media video showing a person with a weapon; it was reported the video was shot on or near the OHS campus.

When the video was recorded was unknown. School leaders put the campus into “Secure”, which means students remain in their current classrooms/locations and the entrances are locked and monitored. After a search of the campus, the suspect in the video was not found and it was believed the video may have come from a different school.

Officers turned their focus to Crocket Middle School, but again, no suspect was found. A short time later, police found the video was recorded near Whitaker Avenue on the west side of the OHS campus. ECISD officers, along with Odessa Police Department, Department of Public Safety and Medical Center Hospital District officers returned to OHS in an effort to identify the person in the video. Police were able to locate the suspect.

Police have determined the video is older and was not recorded today. The campus is secure and operating on its normal Early Release Day schedule.

