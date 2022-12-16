Ector County ISD considering bond to help crumbling infrastructure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD is searching for ways to upgrade its aging facilities.

For years, ECISD has had trouble keeping up with its infrastructure as its schools are slowly falling apart.

It’s problem Executive Director of District Operations Cortney Smith knows well.

“Our cast iron pipes in our buildings are failing,” Smith said. “The water lines in our buildings are rotted out and are in dire need of repair.”

The average ECISD school is over 50 years old. Some are much older than that. It’s not a new problem, but one that’s getting worse.

“It would take us 35 years to catch up, but we’re never going to catch up with the budget that we have,” Smith said.

The numbers are staggering. According to the district, the entire maintenance budget is $3.6 million. Fixing all the infrastructure problems is estimated to cost $750 million.

“The big avenue that we could take to get to a solution to all of this is the much-needed passage of a bond,” Smith said.

A committee has been formed and will begin meeting in January. What a potential bond would look like when one failed earlier this year is not known. But doing nothing is the worst option.

“If you have plumbing that fails in a portion of a building, it’s possible that building will have to be shut down, and you won’t have water,” Smith explained.

But bonds take time, and Smith worries that the longer Ector County puts off fixing the problem, the more expensive it will get.

“This is an urgent need across the board in almost every one of our facilities,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.