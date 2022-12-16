City of Midland, MPD officers, motion to dismiss denied by federal judge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Counsel for defendants, City of Midland, Jennie Alonzo, Rosemary Sharp and Camilo Fonseca filed a motion to dismiss an amended complaint filed by plaintiffs Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Greg McClendon and Barry Russell.

You’ll remember earlier in December the former Midland Christian employees filed an amended complaint against Midland and three Midland police officers involved in their arrest in February 2022.

The amended complaint included the re-indictment of three of the former Midland Christian employees on different charges and the results of a city council meeting in which some people asked the council to start a separate investigation into MPD.

The defendants filed a motion to dismiss the amended complaint but that motion was denied by a federal judge.

