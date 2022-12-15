Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday evening, Premier Truck of Odessa was at Academy in Odessa, to gift socks and shoes to kids of the boys and girls club for the holidays

The event has been going on for five years, but this is the first in-person, shoe drive that they’ve been able to have after a two-year break caused by covid.

Premier Truck raises money all year long for the holiday shoe drive and was able to help over 150 children get two pairs of shoes each.

Bill Batey, unit director for the Woodson Boys and Girls club, says events like this are important because you never know how much a small gesture like this could affect someone.

For more information on how you can donate visit www.basinkids.org.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.