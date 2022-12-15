Odessans threaten lawsuit, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager

The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night’s Odessa City Council meeting was contentious. Wednesday, much of that anger remained.

The Odessa City Council voted 5-2 to fire City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero. In doing so before seeking public comment, the council violated its agenda, creating cries of corruption and disenfranchisement.

“I think it’s pretty clear you don’t give a damn about what the citizens think,” attorney Gaven Norris said at the meeting.

He is now planning a federal lawsuit.

“There’s never been a time where we’ve had an elected official go out of their way to deny the right of citizens to speak,” Norris said.

Odessa NAACP President Gene Collins was also at the meeting.

“The system is broken there at City Hall, and they do not represent the citizens,” Collins said.

Collins says some residents have already started discussing a recall for multiple councilmembers, including Mayor Javier Joven.

Joven released a statement Wednesday evening about the firings, saying in part:

The citizens of Odessa voted for change in the November election, and the majority of our city council and myself are onboard with continuing to move our community forward...We are thankful for Mr. Marrero’s and Ms. Brooks’ service and their years invested in the city. We certainly wish them well in their future endeavors.

The statement did not mention why Marrero and Brooks were fired.

“I’ve spoken to many people, and nobody knows why it’s going on because there is not a valid reason for it to go on other than personal grievances,” Norris said.

“We still have not received any legitimate reasons for their termination,” Collins added.

If litigation does take place, Collins is confident that job performance will not be an issue.

“I think their records are going to speak for themselves,” Collins said.

CBS7 reached out to Mayor Joven, Marrero, and Brooks. They did not return requests for interviews.

