Odessa man sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of three charges; Murder, an Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence.

According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Polanco was sentenced to life in prison for Murder and an Accident Involving Death. With an additional 20 years for Tampering with Evidence.

Polanco will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

Read the original story, about Polanco’s arrest here.

