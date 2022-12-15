Odessa First Responders get payraise

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, Odessa City Council approved extra funding to raise salaries for first responders.

In a vote of 5-2, the City Council approved extra funding to give pay raises to those in OPD, OFD, and dispatchers. This pay raise was made available for first responders since there was a budget of 4 million dollars untouched.

The breakdown of the new pay raises is:

Fire inspector and firefighter at 64,744 dollars

Fire chief 84,675

The division captain’s new salary is 94,183

Fire battalion 103,492

Engine workers’ starting salary is 75,158.

Michele Racca, the director of public safety communications, would go on to say

“We are delighted that the council saw fit to include us at the same time as OFR.”

both dispatchers and OPD also received additional funding based off of a study called the evergreen study... done by consulting company, Evergreen Solutions...

Evergreen Solutions analyzed the cities:

Current staffing levels.

Design implementation methodology.

Design a performance evaluator for classification and compensation models.

Even though funding was approved, how that will be implemented has caused some confusion among first responders. One worker said:

“My director attended and she isn’t even completely clear what exactly the results are as far as our department is concerned.”

CBS7 did reach out to the City of Odessa for more clarification but has not heard back.

We will update this story as we know more

