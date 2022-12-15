Midland College celebrates 50th anniversary

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College’s 50th anniversary is this month. The college received a $5.1 million bond in December 1972 to create the campus.

“My goal has always been to carry on the great traditions that we started back in the early days and to do the best work we can,” said President Steve Thomas.

Accounting Professor Dale Westfall has been an employee at Midland College for 44 years, but he has only noticed a few changes along the way.

“More technology which I resisted for as long as I could possibly resist and then the pandemic hit and I had to start doing some stuff online so that’s mostly what’s changed with me,” said Westfall.

The college started with four buildings and now they have over 20.

The first 117 students took classes at various places in Midland including Legacy High School and Museum of the Southwest.

Now they have their main campus plus a branch campus in Fort Stockton and extensions throughout the city with about 5,000 students enrolled in classes.

“Part of our mission at Midland College is to offer programs that we can train people for jobs here in Midland. So I think as Midland continues to grow and diversify the college will continue to grow and diversify as well,” said Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Rebecca Bell.

Bell has been with the college for 33 years.

“I love the people that I work with and the students are great. The fact that the community has embraced Midland College and loves Midland College makes my responsibilities really easy,” said Bell.

Westfall taught Michael Dixon who started out as a student at the college and is now the vice president of student services, having worked at M-C for 25 years.

“Midland college is the very fabric of who I am and what I do it changed my life so working here has gave me the opportunity as a teacher to try to make that same change in our students lives and I’ve tried to do that in every role I’ve had at the college,” said Dixon.

Their main goal for the future? even more growth.

“Our missions has changed over the years so we’ve expanded it and adapted to community need, we’ve changed workforce programs and now we offer baccalaureate programs and so we never did that at the beginning because it wasn’t part of our mission but we’ve expanded our mission to serve our community and we always try to adapt to the community,” said Dixon.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.