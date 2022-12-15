Medical Center Hospital celebrates long time volunteers

Hall sisters have volunteered at MCH since 1972
The Hall Sisters
The Hall Sisters(Medical Center Hospital)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers – Carol and Barbara Hall.

On Wednesday, Dec.14, they received their 50-year pins for volunteer service at MCH.

The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972. They started at the reception desk on the weekends, while they were elementary librarians during the week.

Since retiring, they have continued to volunteer at MCH in the popcorn shop, in addition to volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

