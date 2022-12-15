Medical Center Hospital celebrates long time volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers – Carol and Barbara Hall.

On Wednesday, Dec.14, they received their 50-year pins for volunteer service at MCH.

The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972. They started at the reception desk on the weekends, while they were elementary librarians during the week.

Since retiring, they have continued to volunteer at MCH in the popcorn shop, in addition to volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.