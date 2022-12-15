Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - The Michigan man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating a college student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mark David Latunski was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and to disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing Sept. 22.

Latunski pleaded guilty to brutally killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski met Bacon through a dating app.

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019. (Courtesy photo)

After Bacon’s body was found, authorities said Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

The following statement was read in court by a victim advocate on behalf of Kevin Bacon’s mother, Pamela Bacon, during Latunski’s sentencing:

“In your sick, twisted mind, you probably don’t think you did anything wrong. But in reality, you took our world away. This Christmas, I hope you suffer like we have because you won’t be able to be with your family. I hope you feel pain as you are all alone with all the years yet to come.”

Before Latunski learned his fate, his attorney Mary Chartier addressed the court.

“While Mr. Latunski is remorseful and truly regrets his actions, he knows that he cannot turn back the clock, and he certainly cannot bring Mr. Bacon back to life,” Chartier said.

Then Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner had his say.

“I tried to think of a word for this murder. What came to my mind is ‘pure evil’ and the ripple effect it had on the family, the friends of Kevin, the court staff, my staff, and anybody who has to read this horrific story,” Koerner said.

After Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced Latunski, he acknowledged the loss of Kevin Bacon.

“To Mr. Bacon’s family, I know nothing can ease your suffering. And I know that the weight of your pain is without measure. But it’s my hope that perhaps today’s sentence would be a small amount of comfort in what I know is an enormity of hurt,” Stewart said.

After the sentencing, Pamela Bacon said her son was a generous and kind person.

“He would want everybody to move forward and do what they had to do for their goals and dreams,” she said. “And I’m going to say it like my daughter said, ‘Please be careful on the internet because you never know what’s going to happen.’”

Latunski has 42 days to appeal his sentence.

