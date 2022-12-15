Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations

Jesus House of Odessa receives donations
Jesus House of Odessa receives donations(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa.

This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.

For more information on how you can help Jesus House visit https://www.jesushouseodessa.com/

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven.mug
Midland Police Department arrests suspect involved in capital murder
Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E...
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people
Form 1040
Odessa Woman Pleads Guilty to $7.9 Million in Tax Fraud
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Midland Police Department investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids
Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids
Road closures and parade map
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run
An aerial view of Hogan park in Midland, TX.
Hogan Park pipeline replacement project to begin in December