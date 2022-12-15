Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa.

This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.

For more information on how you can help Jesus House visit https://www.jesushouseodessa.com/

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.