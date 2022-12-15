The Globe Theater features holiday comedy Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dec. 15-17 the Globe Theater will present the holiday play Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells.

The holiday comedy is a tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. First grader Junie B. Jones is extremely excited about the Holiday Sing Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. However, Junie B.’s fun keeps getting ruined by tattletale May. So, when Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves?

The play begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16. A Saturday matinee performance will be presented at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. General admission is $15, and all students are free with a student ID. For tickets go to https://flowcode.com/p/gfQ34K2am.

