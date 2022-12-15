ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/16/22: Arctic air is moving into West Texas and dropping temperatures into the 40s for highs and the upper 20s for lows. Wind chill values will be in the 20s to the upper teens both Friday and Saturday morning so be sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out doing those last-minute Christmas errands.

More Arctic air is on the way for the week and just in time for Christmas as temperatures will be down into the low 20s to upper teens by Friday and Christmas Eve morning. Even though we will have a bitter cold in place...moisture will be limited so it doesn’t look like a white Christmas this year.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.