Big Spring man behind bars after SWAT standoff

Big spring man arrested after SWAT standoff
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday afternoon, Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Main in reference to harassment.

Officers spoke with a witness who informed them that Jacob Galan, 32, had made threats he was going to kill another resident.

Officers responded and contacted Galan who had barricaded himself inside the residence. Galan informed officers he would not come out and threatened to shoot the officers if they entered the residence.

Officers had information of Galan already being wanted for a Motion to Adjudicate on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge. The Big Spring Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were activated along with the BSPD/HCSO Negotiators.

Negotiators and SWAT arrived on the scene at approximately 5:00 P.M. After repeated attempts to speak with Galan and his refusal, chemical munitions were introduced into the residence.

Galan exited peacefully around 6:45 P.M. and was arrested on a warrant. There is no further information available at this time.

