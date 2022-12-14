REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach died on Tuesday.

CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Watch the video above to hear what Ortiz and Hartman said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.