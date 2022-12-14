MDC gets city council approval to move forward with new entertainment center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland City Council approved a letter of intent Tuesday morning to develop land for a massive recreation and entertainment center on 60,00 sq. ft. near the corner of Hwy 191 and Hwy 158.

But despite the project getting the green light, there’s still a lot that isn’t known.

“This letter of intent is just the initial step,” said Sara Harris, the Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation.

The MDC envisions this area off 158 and 191 as housing a movie theater, entertainment center, restaurants, retailers, and an event stage.

Midland is one of the youngest cities in the country, with an average age of 31.4 years old. The MDC hopes to provide this young population with a way to kick back on their downtime and keep them in Midland.

“Young people are looking for things to do in Midland, so they don’t have to leave town every weekend to shows or entertainment options,” Harris said.

There’s also the issue of discretion. Harris says non-disclosure agreements mean she can’t speak about what is potentially coming to that area at this time, leaving the answer to resident’s imagination.

The developer, Hodges Development Services, has a history of working on entertainment venues, such as Alamo Drafthouse, Music Street in Dallas-Fort Worth, and Main Event.

Harris says the soft start of construction could come as soon as next September, with the whole project finished in 2027. (All subject to change, of course).

And while the project took one step forward Tuesday, there are still numerous steps to sort out both internally and externally.

“This is not a done deal,” Harris said. “There will be a lot of opportunity for public engagement and public dialogue.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.