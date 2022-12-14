Mayor Joven releases statement after Council fires two city employees

Mayor Javier Joven
Mayor Javier Joven(CBS7 News)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night, the Odessa City council elected to terminate City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks; in a vote that was 5-2 for both.

The reasons for these terminations are unknown.

Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s events:

“The citizens of Odessa voted for change in the November election, and the majority of our City Council and myself are on board with continuing to move our community forward. Council is committed to continually improving every aspect of the City. After extensive review Council determined this type of change would require an adjustment in the day-to-day leadership of the City.

Leading Odessa into the next phase is going to require collaboration and consistent and effective communication, amongst many other skills. We look forward to establishing and initiating the process to identify quality candidates to permanently fill these roles.

In the interim, Dan Jones will serve as our Interim City Attorney and Agapito “Gapi” Bernal will fulfill the required daily duties as our Interim City Manager. As a cohesive team, elected officials, City departments, and residents will create and share an actionable plan that results in safe and reliable infrastructure and enhanced public safety. Every citizen depends on the City of Odessa to provide these necessities. Dependable water and sewer services, improved roads and enhanced public safety are essential.

I want to voice my appreciation for each and every one of our city employees and the residents of Odessa during this transition. Now is the time we all come together and continue to provide exemplary customer service and show why we’re proud to call Odessa home.

We are thankful for Mr. Marrero’s and Ms. Brooks’ service and their years invested in the City. We certainly wish them well in their future endeavors.”

Read CBS7′s full story on the termination, including a list of allegations made against Mayor Joven here.

