At least 1 dead after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Arizona

Police confirmed at least one death.
Police confirmed at least one death.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - At least one person has died after a shooting at an Amazon warehouse south of the Chandler Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement resources have responded.

Police later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three people were involved in the shootout. At least one person died.

Earlier in the morning, authorities confirmed that one person was hospitalized. It’s not clear if that was the same person that died.

“There is no ongoing danger to the [Chandler] community,” police said on Twitter.

Email requests for comment to Amazon weren’t immediately returned.

Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence centering on at least one vehicle at the facility’s parking lot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven.mug
Midland Police Department arrests suspect involved in capital murder
Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E...
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people
Form 1040
Odessa Woman Pleads Guilty to $7.9 Million in Tax Fraud
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Midland Police Department investigating fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
U.S. soldiers attend the activation ceremony for the United States Space Forces Korea in...
US military creates space unit in S. Korea to watch North
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
RAW: Severe weather causes massive damage