CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/15/22

Gusty winds continue with colder temperatures
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast: Wednesday, 12/14/2022
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/15/22: An Arctic cold front will arrive late on Thursday bringing some Winter chill back to the forecast for the last weekend before Christmas. Moisture will remain limited...so no rain or snow is expected for the next five to seven days.

More Arctic air is on the way for the week before Christmas so temperatures will be down into the low 20s to upper teens by Friday and Christmas Eve morning. Even though we will have the bitter cold in place...moisture will be limited so it doesn’t look like a white Christmas this year.

