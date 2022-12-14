62-year-old Midland man dies in motorcycle accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr.

The motorcycle, operated by Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was traveling northbound on the 2500 block of Cessna Dr.

The motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. and collided with a sedan traveling westbound on Neely Ave.

Redman was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The next of kin has been notified.

