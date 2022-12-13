Virginia couple traveling the country to visit Texas Roadhouses stopped in Midland for the 314th visit

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Virginia couple is traveling the country to visit as many Texas Roadhouses as possible and today their journey brought them to Midland.

Judy and Mike McNamara are determined to visit 500 Texas Roadhouse locations and they’re already more than halfway there, today’s visit marked 314.

“It’s the food, it’s the people and were visiting the country again through Texas Roadhouse, " said Mike.

The couple started traveling regularly to Texas Road Houses in 2017 when Judy retired. They have now been to 43 states to eat at the restaurant.

They have a routine every time they go.

“First it’s like okay what are we gonna get today then it’s like how will they rank like the rest that we’ve been to and 99% of them are very good,” said Mike.

The Legacy High School Cheerleaders were there to greet the McNamara’s as they walked in.

In 2020 alone the couple visited 72 different locations that were still open during the pandemic.

“We’ll never get them all, they’re building them faster than we could probably get to them but my goals would be 500 that would be exciting for me,” said Mike.

They were first introduced to the restaurant in 2003 at the location in Knoxville, Tennessee.

They are away about 2 to 3 months of every year traveling the country to visit the restaurants.

The couple says it’s nice to drive through the country again while dining in their favorite restaurant.

