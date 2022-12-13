Paxton Sues Department of Human Services

Rights of faith-based foster and adoption organizations across Texas
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server wrote in an affidavit Paxton ran out of the house and jumped into a truck when the process server attempted to serve a subpoena at his home.(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney General Paxton filed a lawsuit aimed at defending the religious rights of faith-based foster and adoption organizations across Texas.

During the Obama administration, the U.S. department of health and human services tried to implement the SOGI rule, and since then... Texas has filed multiple lawsuits in an attempt to strike it down.

The SOGI rule, says foster care and adoption services that receive federal funding, can not discriminate against people wanting to foster or adopt based on their gender identity, sexual orientation, and same-sex marriage status.

That means some organizations could lose federal funding depending on how they decide to place children in homes.

Attorney general Ken Paxton’s lawsuit would strike down that law saying the SOGI rule forces faith based agencies to go against their religious beliefs when working with foster kids.

The majority of foster care agencies across Texas are provided through religious organizations but still receive federal funding.

“Our foster care system is funded exclusively with federal dollars and so Texas taxpayers would be on the hook for 550 million dollars a year if this federal policy is enacted” Brandon Logan, Executive Director for One Accord for Kids

And if the SOGI rule was enacted it could change the way certain organizations operate.

“Then what’s gonna happen is we’re gonna lose a bunch of capacity here in the Permian Basin and we only have a third of the foster homes that we need. So, this would remove some of the players out here” said Logan

If the lawsuit succeeds in striking down the rule, it would eliminate the possibility of certain agencies from losing federal funding.

“The SOGI Rule would force them either to adopt a radical woke agenda or surrender their mission of helping children. That’s not right. It’s a disgrace that the Biden Administration is playing politics with our foster care and adoption services, and this lawsuit aims to put our children first and to protect religious freedom.” Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General

Hannah Horick with the Ector County Democratic Party says the lawsuit can have dangerous consequences for children, as it could limit the pool of prospective foster parents.

“There’s nothing ‘’radical or woke” about an individual or family seeking to foster or adopt one of the thousands of children in the care of the state of Texas. Simply put, Ken Paxton would rather leave children in a system continually deemed unconstitutional, disjointed, and dangerous than have them placed in the homes of LGBTQ+ foster parents” said Hannah Horick, County Democratic Party Chair

Logan knows the lawsuit isn’t something that will be resolved right away and will take time to go through the court system.

