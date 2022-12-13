Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks.

Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on this week’s meeting.

“I knew about those agenda items for executive session Friday when the whole world got it,” said District 2 Councilman Steve Thompson. “The staff and department heads in Odessa love working for Mr. Marrero. They think he’s a quality, stand-up guy.”

CBS7 reached out to the city attorney’s and manager’s offices but was told both were unavailable.

According to Thompson, it takes two councilmembers to put something on the agenda.

In a brief phone call with CBS7, Mayor Javier Joven declined to answer how the agenda item wound up on the agenda and why someone is trying to get rid of Brooks and Marrero and deflected questions on if they had done anything wrong, saying only the items would be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday night. Joven did not mention how much the public will be allowed to be involved in this decision.

“It’s been done behind closed doors; I’m pretty sure,” Thompson said.

Brooks has been with the city attorney’s office since 2015 and the city attorney since 2019.

Marrero, a native Odessan, has worked for the city for 28 years.

Thompson doesn’t know if the attempts to get rid of Brooks and Marrero will be successful, but he does not support the move.

“I will not be voting to terminate their employment,” Thompson said. “They’ve done good work as far as I can tell. I’ve heard no performance complaints from anybody.”

The city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at Odessa City Hall.

