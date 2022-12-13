CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/14/22

Gusty winds continue with colder temperatures
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/13/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/14/22: A strong storm system to the north of West Texas will continue to bring gusty winds to the forecast for the middle part of the week with some areas looking at more gusts up to 35-40 mph. An Arctic cold front will arrive late on Wednesday into Thursday dropping temperatures further for the end of the week and into the weekend. Watch out for wind chill values in the 20s in the early morning hours.

More Arctic air is on the way for the week before Christmas so temperatures will be below normal through the holiday weekend. With all of the cold fronts and wind...make sure to secure those Christmas decorations outdoors!

