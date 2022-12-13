31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.
By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber.

The company released a statement saying Lewis was a veteran employee of almost 10 years.

“Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family, as the Battle Lumber Company family mourns this loss as well,” the company stated.

Friends say Lewis was a wonderful father who worked hard for his family.

According to friends, Lewis was caught in a machine at the mill and pallet company, although that couldn’t be confirmed by authorities, WRDW reports.

It appeared to be an accident, but a final determination on that will be made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, according to officials.

The coroner said his body hasn’t been taken to the lab yet because of a backlog issue.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven.mug
Midland Police Department arrests suspect involved in capital murder
Form 1040
Odessa Woman Pleads Guilty to $7.9 Million in Tax Fraud
Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E...
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

Latest News

Detect is recalling three lots of its COVID-19 tests.
COVID tests recalled over false negative concerns
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61
More than 100 animals in Milwaukee are looking for a safe home after they were removed from...
More than 100 animals removed from Wisconsin home
A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine...
Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
More than 100 animals in Milwaukee are looking for a safe home after they were removed from...
More than 100 animals removed from Wisconsin home