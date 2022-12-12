Midland County is now a sanctuary county

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing The County of Midland to protect life from conception to natural death.

“To me, it did not have a place on the Midland County agenda,” said Scott Ramsey, Commissioner Precinct 1 for Midland County

Many Midlander’s both for and against spoke at the commissioner’s court meeting as they talked about the first item brought up today, protecting life from conception to natural death.

This isn’t the first time this item has been brought up in a Midland courtroom or even in West Texas, as just a few years ago Midland Judge Terry Johnson brought this issue up by making Midland County a sanctuary county.

“I brought this up in court a couple of years ago. I didn’t get much support, I didn’t get much support on a lot of things a couple of years ago but it seemed like now the appetite was there and so it was time to do this” said Terry Johnson, Midland County Judge.

The only vote against today’s hearing was Scott Ramsey of Precinct 1 and the reason he was against it was very simple.

“Why don’t we leave this up to the elected officials at the state and federal governments that do have the powers to do something to fix this issue? We have nothing, we can’t do anything so I just didn’t think it had a place here” said Ramsey

One of the 4 votes to approve the proclamation was County Judge Johnson and he hopes this helps start more discussion on similar topics.

“To those that are for it I applaud today was a great day and for those that are against it I hope that we can continue having a dialogue about this issue and hopefully come to some resolution on the issue,” said Johnson

This item does not” affect any legislation and the proclamation was signed today.

