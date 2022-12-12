Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault

Chris Beard introductory news conference at UT
Chris Beard introductory news conference at UT(Texas Longhorns YouTube)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Current University of Texas head basketball coach, formally Texas Tech’s head basketball coach, Chris Beard has been reportedly arrested on an assault charge Monday morning, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Beard was charged with assault on a family/household member by preventing them from breathing, according to court records in Travis County. He was arrested just after 4:15 a.m.

Reports from the Austin American-Statesmen say Beard “strangled a person” at a home in the Austin neighborhood Tarrytown.

Beard was the head basketball coach for the Red Raiders from 2016 to 2021.

He is currently the head basketball coach for the University of Texas.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven.mug
Midland Police Department arrests suspect involved in capital murder
Form 1040
Odessa Woman Pleads Guilty to $7.9 Million in Tax Fraud
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Midland Police Department investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting
Finding Family: Jade
1st Annual Fix West Texas Bissell’s Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope Event
1st Annual Fix West Texas Bissell’s Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope Event
CBS7 First Alert Weather update
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 12/11/22