Finding Family: Jade

(KOSA) - Social, funny, and quick-witted, are just a few of the words that describe the unique personality that makes up this fun and loving teenager named Jade.

While most teens may be shy or quiet in front of a camera, 17-year-old Jade enjoyed sharing his story and interests with us.

“I like camping, I like to travel, I am mainly an inside person even though I like camping. I like staying inside sometimes,” Jade explained.

That’s something that his Heart Gallery profile explains saying, “He is an intelligent young man…He presents himself as a confident and self-assured young man.”

Along with his education, Jade’s passions include anime, Japanese culture, and fishing.

One of his goals is to enjoy a day of fishing far from shore.

“I would love to go deep sea [fishing], but I’ve never been deep sea. So, I’ve mainly been ocean shore fishing and lake fishing,” said Jade.

That is only scratching the surface of this unique young man who has goals of becoming a Forensic Anthropologist one day.

Another goal that he yearns for is finding a forever family. We asked what that would mean to him.

“It means a lot to me if I can get adopted. But I haven’t been adopted yet. So, I don’t really know what it means,” Jade explained.

He realizes that older teens, like himself, may face difficulty in being adopted. However, he knows that the perfect family is out there waiting for him.

“To have a family that’s willing to take in a teenager…But [maybe] they will because they know they need a home,” said Jade.

Jade seeks very little from that forever family, just a place to call home.

“Any type of home,” said Jade.

Jade is reaching the point of aging out of the foster care system, so he needs your help.

